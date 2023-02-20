Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 373,265 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 588.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,265 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after buying an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,086,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,813,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

