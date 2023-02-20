Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $3.59 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Qtum has a total market cap of $375.54 million and approximately $190.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00014470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.16 or 0.06844263 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00084573 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00029077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00058490 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,543,894 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.