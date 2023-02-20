Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after purchasing an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,441 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Public Storage by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after buying an additional 215,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Insider Activity

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $299.01 on Monday. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

