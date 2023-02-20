Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.