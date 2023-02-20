Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
