ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
ProPhase Labs Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of ProPhase Labs stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 17,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.35.
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
