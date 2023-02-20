Prom (PROM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $99.79 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. Prom has a total market cap of $99.79 million and $3.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.47 or 0.00022015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00019135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00215846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,836.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.40153019 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,138,373.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

