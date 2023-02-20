Prom (PROM) Price Hits $5.44 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $99.35 million and $3.09 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00021900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00045516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003944 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00215291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,858.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.40153019 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,138,373.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

