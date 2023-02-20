Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $165.00 at Roth Mkm

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $5,260,069. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

