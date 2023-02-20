Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

