Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Raised to $86.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.62.
Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of PCOR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.76. 3,861,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
