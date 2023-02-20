Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 4.2% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $201.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $211.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

