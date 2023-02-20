Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Purchases 932 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 3.5% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 73.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 34.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Public Storage by 181.2% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after buying an additional 215,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Storage Stock Performance
NYSE:PSA opened at $299.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.28. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Public Storage Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Public Storage
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Storage (PSA)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.