Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Purchases 932 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for 3.5% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 73.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after buying an additional 527,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 44.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after buying an additional 433,737 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 34.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Public Storage by 181.2% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 334,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,580,000 after buying an additional 215,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $299.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.28. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.