Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 35.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $194,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $33.95 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $52.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.27.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

