Po.et Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Po.et has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $91,007.96 and $0.75 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

