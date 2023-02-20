PlatinX (PTX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $188.35 Million

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $228,291.92 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00423387 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,972.61 or 0.28045934 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

