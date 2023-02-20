Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

