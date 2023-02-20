Piper Sandler Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $391.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAMGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $399.00 to $391.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPAM. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.33.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

