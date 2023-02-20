Piper Sandler Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $391.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $399.00 to $391.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPAM. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.33.
EPAM Systems Stock Performance
EPAM Systems stock traded down $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.21. 770,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,027. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.