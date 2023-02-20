Piper Sandler Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Underweight

Piper Sandler lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $431,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

