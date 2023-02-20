PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 315,643 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,643 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,974 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:USHY traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,783,508 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08.

