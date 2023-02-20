PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 152,515 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,515 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $55,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QUAL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.84. The company had a trading volume of 426,742 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

