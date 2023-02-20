PFS Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,198,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,236. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

