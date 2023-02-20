PFS Investments Inc. Has $45.66 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $45,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.90. 3,952,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,727. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84.

