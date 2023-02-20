PFS Investments Inc. Has $26.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $26,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

MGK traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.88. 873,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.59. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $242.10.

