PFS Investments Inc. Has $17.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,593 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.70% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IIGV traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,824. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83.

