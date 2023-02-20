PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,376 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Corning worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corning by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,389,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

