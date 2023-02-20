PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 38,748 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 8.42% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF worth $29,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock remained flat at $28.99 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,552. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

