Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €264.00 ($283.87) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €188.39 and its 200 day moving average is €186.76.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

