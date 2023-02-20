Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Neutral Rating from National Alliance Securities

National Alliance Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Trading Down 1.8 %

PRFT traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $74.05. 273,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,748. Perficient has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Perficient

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.