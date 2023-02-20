Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 204.88% from the company’s current price.

Peraso Stock Performance

Shares of PRSO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Peraso alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peraso by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.