PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Raised by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,157,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,289,000 after purchasing an additional 98,091 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,333. The stock has a market cap of $242.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.