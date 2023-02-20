Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 44,547 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 637,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,547 shares during the quarter. PDD comprises approximately 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $39,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of PDD by 14.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 280,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 29.2% during the third quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of PDD by 3.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 225.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859,204 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.42. 7,498,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,634,694. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

