Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Juniper Networks worth $8,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 512,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386,120 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 857,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $1,818,540. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,733. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

