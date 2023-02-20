Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,838 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

T stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.44. 29,997,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,642,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.