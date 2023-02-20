Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,838 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.