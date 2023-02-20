Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 696,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,773,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,509. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

