Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 17.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after acquiring an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 14.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.92. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $11,465,765. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

