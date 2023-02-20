Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,542 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $28,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,651,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,918,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.