Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 590,905 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 872,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,905 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,723,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,867,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,329,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.