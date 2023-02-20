Peninsula Wealth LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Veeva Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,510,000 after purchasing an additional 93,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $170.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.82. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $234.89.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Barclays upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

