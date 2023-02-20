Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,315 shares of company stock worth $10,611,218 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.