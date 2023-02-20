Peninsula Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $361.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.45. The company has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

