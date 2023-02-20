Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 744,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,052. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $88.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

