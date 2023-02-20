Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,612,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,340. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

