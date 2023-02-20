Peak Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 257.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,580,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,121 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,400,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,689,000 after buying an additional 782,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,518,000 after buying an additional 772,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 714,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also

