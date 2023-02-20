Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.56. 381,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,542. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

