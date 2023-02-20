Peak Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Peak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,131,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,991,934. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

