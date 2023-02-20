Peak Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter worth $535,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 104,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 233,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.23. 225,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,394. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

