Peak Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.24. 841,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

