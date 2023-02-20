Peak Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

