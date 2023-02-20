PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Increased to $37.50 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $37.38. 606,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.29 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $617,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $987,125 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

