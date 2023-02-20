PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,982. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

